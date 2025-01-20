This amazing Anker SOLIX F3800 power station is $1,050 off!

I just moved to the mountains, and while I knew what to expect, there are a few things I am still adapting to. For example, we’re under a fire warning right now, and they may shut down the electricity. I was looking at some power stations to keep me running during the shutdown and came upon this great deal on the Anker SOLIX F3800. It’s $1,050 off, only today. Get the Anker SOLIX F3800 for only $2,449

This offer is available from Best Buy, but only for a limited time. The popular retailer has a countdown timer, indicating the deal will end tonight at 10 PM Pacific.

If you’re looking for the best high-capacity power station, the Anker SOLIX F3800 is definitely the most popular. It is massive, measuring 27.6 x 15.6 x 15.3in and weighing 132.3lbs. At least it has a handle and wheels, though! If you don’t mind the size and weight, you’ll be rewarded with a substantial 3,840Wh battery. To put things into perspective, that is enough to charge an average smartphone over 465 times!

You won’t be getting this power station only to charge your phone, though. This is meant to be a home power backup solution. It can output 6,000W of power, which is enough to handle pretty much any appliance.

According to Anker, a single unit should power an average home for a full day, but you can also buy extra units and expand up to 53.8kWh and 12,000W, which should power your home for up to two weeks! It even has 30-amp and 50-amp ports to directly power your RV, or charge your electric vehicle.

In addition to the 30-amp and 50-amp ports, you will also get three USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, a car socket, and six AC outlets. Oh, and if you need alternative charging methods, the Anker SOLIX F3800 supports up to 3,800W in solar panel charging.

Quite impressive, right? This price is close to the all-time low of $2,399. We don’t see the price going that low anytime soon, though. This is a great time to get an Anker SOLIX F3,800 at a discount.

Extra deal: Don’t need that much power? The Anker SOLIX F2000 is also on sale

We know the Anker SOLIX F3800 may be a bit too much for many of you. It’s also very expensive, even if heavily discounted. For many, including myself, something like the Anker SOLIX F2000 would be more than enough, and it’s currently $1,099, down from a full retail price of $1,999.

This one comes with a 2,048Wh battery, which is still very large. It can charge a smartphone about 130 times and output up to 2,400W continuously. If you care about solar charging, the F2000 supports up to 1,000W in solar panel input.

The unit still comes with plenty of ports, including three USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, two car sockets, and a 30-amp plug for RVs. And this one even has an integrated light!

This seems more than enough for most people, and you will save a bunch of cash if you opt for the Anker SOLIX F2000 instead of the F3800.

