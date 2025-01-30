Anker SOLIX C300 power station price drops back to all-time low, but you must act quickly!

Are you looking for a good power station that is actually portable? Many of these batteries are too big to take on a hike or easily carry around. This is why we are big fans of the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station, especially if you can get it on sale. It has just dropped back to its all-time low price, but you’ll have to act quickly. This deal should be gone pretty soon. Get the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station for just $189.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but it is a “Lightning Deal.” This means it is only available for a limited time, and in limited quantities. As of publishing this article, 34% of the available units have already been claimed.

Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Limited Time Deal!

As mentioned above, one of the main reasons we love the Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station is its portability. It measures 6.5 x 6.3 x 9.5in and weighs 9.1 lbs, which is very portable, considering how capable this battery is!

For starters, it has a pretty sizeable 288Wh battery. To put that into perspective, it’s enough to charge a smartphone about 19 times. It can also power a laptop four times, power a TV for about 2 hours, or run a projector for over three hours.

That’s more than enough to handle your power needs during a nice weekend getaway, or during emergencies. It’s not all about battery capacity, though. The unit has a maximum output of 300W, with peak speed support of up to 600W. This means you can use it to fast-charge nearly any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Additionally, the wattage can power more energy-hungry devices, such as kettles, heated blankets, etc.

You’ll get access to three AC outlets, which is very convenient for running appliances that don’t use other standard ports. It also comes with three USB-C ports, of which two can reach 140W max speeds. There’s a 12W USB-A connection, and a car socket, too.

There are smaller power banks, but this one is different because it is a power station. This means it gets access to special features, such as the ability to power the battery using solar panels. It also comes with a nice integrated light for those dark camping nights. You can also use the official app to manage the battery, ports, power, and more.

This one is something else, and I am actually considering getting one for power outages, which have been common lately due to the risk of fire in California. We have to make up our minds soon, though. Quantities are limited, and over a third of available discounted units are gone already.

Extra deal: Anker SOLIX C200 DC Power Bank Station is 41% off

If you miss the deal above or don’t quite need that much power and functionality, the Anker SOLIX C200 DC Power Bank Station is a great alternative. This one is 41% off right now, but you must manually apply a coupon on the Amazon page before adding the item to your cart. The price drops to just $100.29.

Of course, you will make some sacrifices if you choose this one instead of the C300. It has a smaller 60,000mAh battery, but that is still enough to charge a phone about 13 times or a laptop over two times. As a benefit, it is also smaller, though. This one measures 3.9 × 4.3 × 7.3in and weighs 4.2lbs.

You’ll get three USB-C ports. The fastest can output 140W, the next one reaches 100W, and the slowest one maxes out at 15W. There are also two USB-A connections that can each reach 12W. The max output is 200W.

While not technically labeled as a power station, it still has 100W solar panel support and can be controlled with the official app. It will still be great for weekend adventures, and even as an emergency power backup.

