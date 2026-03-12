Need a good car charger? This one from Anker is $15 off!

According to a 2023 AAA survey, Americans spend about an hour driving a day, on average. Many of you drive more! Why not take advantage of that time to keep your devices charged? Here’s a nice deal on the Anker Retractable USB-C Car Charger (75W). Buy the Anker Retractable USB-C Car Charger for just $24.99 ($15 off)

This offer is available from Amazon.

My car is ready for any trip, at least when it comes to charging. I have a car socket splitter with two car chargers connected to it, so I am sure I can keep all my devices and accessories juiced up while driving. Maybe you don’t need that much, but something like the Anker Retractable USB-C Car Charger (75W) will do, and it’s a good price for its capabilities.

The unit comes with two USB-C charging ports, of which one is an integrated retractable cable. This is convenient, as it means you won’t necessarily have to carry cables around, at least for one of them.

It’s also a pretty fast charger. It has a max output of 75W. The retractable USB-C cable can deliver up to 45W, while the standard USB-C port is limited to 30W.

I happen to like the design, too. It is simple and clean, and won’t be an eyesore in any vehicle. It should blend in seamlessly.

Go get yours before the offer goes away!

