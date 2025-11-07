This ultra-powerful Anker Prime Power Bank is at a record-low price!

Power banks just keep getting better, and interestingly, they also continue to shrink in size. This one is quite impressive, and while it is new and expensive, it’s already discounted by $60. This is a first-time deal and a record-low price, so go get it! Buy the Anker Prime Power Bank 26K, 300W for $169.99 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” We’re focusing on Amazon because we know many of you already love and shop at this retailer. However, if you prefer, the official Anker website also offers the same deal.

Let’s start by recognizing that a $169.99 power bank, even if on sale, isn’t cheap. The unit has to be outstanding to justify the price, and it really is. For starters, it measures only 6.3 × 1.5 × 2.5 inches, which is surprising, considering a compact power bank typically wouldn’t be expected to hold as much power.

This unit comes with a large 26,250mAh battery capacity. Usually, power banks with this much battery are significantly larger. To give you an idea of what this means, a smartphone typically has a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh. This means the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) should be able to charge most phones about 4-5 times.

Additionally, it has an impressive output of 300W. Again, this is something usually reserved for much larger battery packs. It features two USB-C ports, capable of delivering a maximum output of 140W each. Additionally, you can use a USB-A connection that supports a maximum of 22.5W. Of course, wattage will be shared as you connect more devices simultaneously.

The power bank will even charge faster than usual. You can charge it at 140W using one USB-C port, but this one has a really neat trick up its sleeve for those in a rush. You can charge it by using both USB-C ports simultaneously. When plugged in with both ports, it can juice up at a whopping 250W. This will take it from zero to 50% in a mere 13 minutes!

While still a bit expensive, the current $60 deal on this power bank is very enticing, considering this is such an impressive battery pack in a very small package. You might want to get yours before the offer ends.

Follow