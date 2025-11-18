Save $50 on this impressive Anker Prime Power Bank

The Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) is smaller and more powerful than most of the competition. That said, it’s not cheap at $229.99! If you want in on the fun, we would recommend catching a good deal on it, such as today’s! Buy the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) for just $179.99 ($50 off)

This deal is available on Amazon, but please note that it is exclusive to Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Amazon Prime plans and pricing here. New members receive a free 30-day trial, so you may be able to score these benefits at no cost, at least for a month.

We know you’re still paying quite a bit for the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W). At $179.99, it is still not exactly cheap. Is it good enough to justify its higher price? We would say so, at least for the right user.

One of its main lures is that it is really small and portable for such a powerful power bank. The unit measures in at 6.3 × 1.5 × 2.5 inches. This means it can easily fit in most pockets.

Despite its small size, it features a hefty 26,250mAh battery capacity. Power banks with this much battery are usually significantly larger. If you’re unsure what that number means, a smartphone typically has a battery capacity of around 5,000mAh. Therefore, the Anker Prime Power Bank (26K, 300W) should be able to charge a phone approximately 4-5 times.

Not only does it have a large battery, but it can also output 300W. I’ve seen power stations that can’t beat that! Two USB-C ports can reach a maximum of 140W each, and there’s also a 22.5W USB-A port available. Please note that the wattage will be shared if you plug in multiple devices simultaneously.

This unit also has a nice trick up its sleeve, and I am a huge fan of it. You can charge it at breakneck speeds using both USB-C ports at a time. Using both ports, you can juice up the unit at up to 250W! This takes the battery pack from zero to 50% in just 13 minutes. If you’re only using one port to charge it, it will be limited to 140W (arguably still really fast!).

You’re getting quite the power bank here, so make sure to catch this deal while you can. It’s not exactly the best offer we’ve seen on it, but the record-low price is $169.99, which is only $10 cheaper. We’re not sure when that offer will return.

Follow