Save a record 45% on the Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C charging station

Anker is the go-to name for affordable charging options, so anyone looking to upgrade the outlets in their home or office might be interested in this offer. The Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C charging station, which retails for $110, is down to just $59.99 in a limited-time Amazon deal. Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station for $59.99 ($50 off)

We’ve only tracked the Anker Prime device at this all-time low price once, and it’s certainly never been cheaper on Amazon. While technically it’s a third-party seller, that seller is the manufacturer, so you can trust it’s legit.

Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C Charging Station With two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports, this power strip is a versatile charging solution that powers up to six devices simultaneously. See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited Time Deal!

The charging station packs two AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports into a slim and travel-friendly design — perfect for powering up to six devices at once. Despite its compact size, it delivers a whopping 140W of power, enough to fully charge a MacBook Pro in just over an hour. The five-foot detachable cord adds some flexibility, and there’s a little display to show real-time power info.

At the time of writing, almost 60% of the Anker Prime deal had already been claimed, so you may not have long to capitalize on it. The widget above takes you to it.