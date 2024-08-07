Anker charges ahead with launch of 2024 Prime lineup

On the market for a new docking station, power bank, wall charger , or charging cable? The new 2024 Anker Prime lineup may have just what you’re looking for.

Today, Anker — best known for its charging products — announced the launch of its 2024 Prime lineup. This latest collection includes the following:

All six of Anker’s new charging products are available starting today. If you’re looking to pick one of these products up, you’ll be able to order them from Amazon or on Anker’s website.