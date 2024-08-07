Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Anker charges ahead with launch of 2024 Prime lineup
Anker's latest chargers are now available.
Anker
TL;DR
- Anker has launched its 2024 Prime lineup.
- The new Prime lineup consists of six new products that range from docking stations to charging cables.
On the market for a new docking station, power bank, wall charger, or charging cable? The new 2024 Anker Prime lineup may have just what you’re looking for.
Today, Anker — best known for its charging products — announced the launch of its 2024 Prime lineup. This latest collection includes the following:
- Anker Prime 250W GaNPrime Charging Station ($169.99): This is a six-port charging hub with four USB-C and two USB-A ports. It also features an LCD screen and a twist control button to present charging information.
- Anker Prime 200W GaNPrime Charging Station ($79.99): Like the 250W model, this charging hub has the same number of USB-C and A ports. However, this model lacks the LCD screen and twist control button.
- Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking Station ($249.99): This is an all-in-one workstation that includes six USB data transfer ports, a 1Gb ethernet port, a full-function upstream port, a 3.5mm audio jack, two 4K 60Hz HDMI video outputs, and a combined charging output of 160W.
- Anker Prime 100W GaN Charger ($84.99): Anker has given this new version of the 100W GaN charger Activeshield 2.0. The company claims this is one of the smallest wall chargers on the market.
- Anker Prime USB-C Charging Cable ($29.99, 3ft): This is a 3ft cable that delivers up to 240W.
- Anker Prime USB-C Charging Cable ($34.99, 6ft): The 6ft variant is also capable of supporting up 240W.
All six of Anker’s new charging products are available starting today. If you’re looking to pick one of these products up, you’ll be able to order them from Amazon or on Anker’s website.
Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like