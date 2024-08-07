Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Anker charges ahead with launch of 2024 Prime lineup

Anker's latest chargers are now available.
By

Published on6 hours ago

Anker Prime 2024 wall charger
Anker
TL;DR
  • Anker has launched its 2024 Prime lineup.
  • The new Prime lineup consists of six new products that range from docking stations to charging cables.

On the market for a new docking station, power bank, wall charger, or charging cable? The new 2024 Anker Prime lineup may have just what you’re looking for.

Today, Anker — best known for its charging products — announced the launch of its 2024 Prime lineup. This latest collection includes the following:

All six of Anker’s new charging products are available starting today. If you’re looking to pick one of these products up, you’ll be able to order them from Amazon or on Anker’s website.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    AnkerChargers