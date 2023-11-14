Score 45% off this Anker 240W 4-Port GaN Charger ahead of Black Friday

You’ll need your shiny new holiday tech gifts to yourself well powered, which can leave your desk as a tangle of sockets and wires. The Anker Prime 240W 4-Port GaN Charger is perfect for consolidating all of your charging needs, and it’s subject to a huge price drop ahead of Black Friday. An on-page Amazon coupon reduces the price from $200 to just $109.99. Anker Prime 240W 4-Port GaN Charger for $109.99 ($90 off)

We’ve never previously tracked this useful charger for under $160 on Amazon, so this markdown is an extraordinary chance to save. It’s equally well suited to laptops, MacBooks, iPhones, and Android devices.

The Anker Prime 240W 4-Port GaN Charger is ideal for charging multiple devices, offering a total output of 240W. It features one USB-C port capable of delivering a robust 140W, while the remaining three ports share 100W, allowing for simultaneous charging of up to four devices. This also allows it to fast charge two laptops simultaneously, with its second USB-C port providing 100W. Safety is considered with its ActiveShield 2.0 technology, which conducts over three million safety checks daily, ensuring temperature regulation and optimal charging performance. Its compact form and detachable base promote a tidy charging area, and it comes with both a 24-month warranty and access to Anker’s customer service.

These on-page Amazon coupons come and go quickly, so learn more about the deal via the widget above.

