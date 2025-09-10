Anker deals: These essentials will keep all your desk devices charged and connected

Keeping a desk organized and clean will always make you more productive and comfortable. With so many devices, peripherals, and accessories, though, things can get messy real quick. Anker is currently running some sales on accessories that will help you better organize your cables, all while keeping all your devices connected and charged. Let’s go over our two favorite bundles.

Both of these offers are available directly from Anker. That said, they require a coupon code. Check each section below to get the right one.

Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 Ports, GaN) with Anker MagGo Wireless Charger

Coupon code: Affus268352

If all you need is to keep everything on your desk powered, this bundle might be the best for you. It comes with a capable Anker Prime Charger and an Anker MagGo Wireless Charger, and both can be yours for just $81.16.

The Anker Prime Charger has a 200W max output and offers six ports. These include four USB-C ports and a couple of USB-A connections. Each USB-C port can reach a maximum of 100W, while the USB-A ports are limited to 22.5W. Just keep in mind that the wattage will be shared as you connect more devices simultaneously. It uses a standard AC outlet as the power source.

It’s the secondary accessory that will be a much trickier acquisition, as the Anker MagGo Wireless charger is mainly made for Apple devices. The wireless charger is magnetic, so it will work great if you have a MagSafe-touting iPhone. If you have a compatible phone, it will charge the device at up to 15W. And if you don’t have an iPhone, the only reliable way to use it is to get a magnetic case for your Android device. The bottom platform can also charge your AirPods or wireless-charging earbuds.

Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station with included USB-C cable

Coupon code: Affus839275

The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station does more than just charge your devices. It is a hub that will also offer a direct connection between your computer, peripherals, storage devices, accessories, and more. As an added freebie, the bundle gets you a high-quality nylon cable that is 10ft long and supports speeds up to 100W.

The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station has a DC input for power. A USB-C port in the back can provide 85W of power to your laptop. There are two other USB-C connections in the back, one of which is for transferring data. The other one offers 18W of charging power.

Those ports will cover the essentials, but the docking station has a plethora of other connections to cover all your needs. These include an Ethernet port, three USB-A connections with 5Gbps data compatibility, two HDMI hookups, a DisplayPort, a 3.5mm headset jack, an SD card slot, and a microSD card slot.

This is a great way to keep your computer and accessories connected without having a cable mess. These coupon codes will stay active until October 30, 2025, so you have some time. That said, we’re not sure if the stock will run out before then. You might want to take advantage of these deals sooner rather than later.

