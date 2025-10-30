Deal: This Anker Prime Desktop Charger makes cable management a breeze

Don’t you love those tidy desk setups you see online? I do too, but with so many devices, it is hard to handle cable management to that level. Here’s a way to minimize it. The Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 Ports, GaN) is a desktop charger that minimizes clutter while saving you money, as it is currently 38% off. Buy the Anker Prime Charger with 200W, 6 Ports, GaN for just $49.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” It’s an automatic deal available to everyone, so simply add it to your cart and proceed to checkout!

The Anker Prime Charger (200W, 6 Ports, GaN) is a desk charging station that serves as a hub to keep all your devices charged and powered. Of course, it will also keep all your cables better organized and in one place for easier use. It also helps that it looks quite good!

This is also quite a capable charging station. It has a max output of a whopping 200W. You’ll also get plenty of ports, including four USB-C ports, each capable of charging at 100W. To put things into perspective, this is enough to charge most laptops, and it can fast-charge nearly all tablets and smartphones. You can also use the two USB-A ports to charge less power-hungry devices and accessories, as those reach 22.5W.

Please note that these are maximum outputs. The maximum 200W output will be shared across all ports if you connect multiple devices simultaneously.

At just $49.99, this is a very convenient charger at a significant discount. And while it is designed for use on a desk, no one is stopping you from taking it anywhere during your travels, or if you’re working from an office or a coffee shop. Go get yours while it’s hot!

