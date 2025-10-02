This new Anker Prime Charger can charge super fast and is on sale already!

Are you looking for a quality, multi-port, fast charger? Get ready, because these can be pricey. Good deals come occasionally, though, and here’s a really nice one on the recently released Anker Prime Charger 160W. It’s 20% off, bringing the cost down to $119.99. Buy the Anker Prime Charger 160W for $119.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s available in the form of an on-page coupon. Make sure to apply it before adding the item to your cart.

We know a $30 discount isn’t huge, but it is nice considering the Anker Prime Charger 160W was just released, and it is an impressive charger. So much that you might not need another one!

Thanks to GaN technology, this little charger is quite portable. It measures 2.56 × 2.05 × 1.38in and weighs just 7.76oz. It’s also very nicely designed.

As already mentioned, the max output is 160W, but that is divided between the three available USB-C ports. That said, all ports can reach up to 140W when charging a single device. This means you can fast-charge nearly any modern laptop. However, the wattage will be divided as you plug in more devices. Oh, and yeah, there are no USB-A ports on this charger. Those are phasing out, but we know many still use those, so keep this omission in mind.

If you plug in two devices, one USB-C port can reach 100W, while the second will be limited to 60W. If you plug in three gadgets, they will reach 100W, 30W, and 30W. Just keep in mind that the speeds will be prioritized in order. The device connected to the top port will always be the fastest.

To put things into perspective, 100W is still fast enough to charge a laptop or tablet, albeit not always at max speeds. 30W can still charge a phone pretty quickly; for some phones, that’s enough to reach max speeds.

Want in on this deal? Act quickly. This is a new product, so we’re not sure how long this sale will last.

Extra deal: Want portable power?

Good chargers are nice to have, especially one like the Anker Prime Charger 160W, but we know some of you need something actually portable. Check out this UGREEN 300W 48000mAh Power Bank deal.

This one is definitely larger, but it is still quite portable considering all the power it offers. It measures 5.63 x 4.13 x 3.03in and weighs 57.74oz. We’re sure many of you wouldn’t mind carrying it after you learn more about it, though.

This comes with a 48,000mAh battery. If you don’t know what that means, a phone with a nicely sized battery has about 5,000mAh of capacity. It also has a max output of 300W!

You’ll get a total of five ports: three USB-C ones and two USB-A ones. One USB-C port can reach a max of 140W when charging a single device, while the other two max out at 100W (still plenty fast!). Similarly, speeds will be divided as you plug in more products.

