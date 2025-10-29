Save $40 on this super fast Anker Prime Charger

The new Anker Prime Charger 160W is a powerful accessory that can meet most people’s needs. Seriously, it might be the only charger you need! However, it’s also pretty expensive, retailing for $149.99. You don’t have to pay full price today, though. It is $40 off, marking a new record-low price. Buy the Anker Prime Charger 160W for just $109.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This means the deal is automatic and available to all users. Just add it to your cart and check out.

The Anker Prime Charger 160W model is pretty new, so it’s nice to see such good deals already available. This is a record-low price so far, by the way. Last time we saw it discounted, it was $30 off, so this $40 discount is even nicer.

The charger is small and portable at just 2.56 × 2.05 × 1.38in and 7.76oz. This is possible thanks to GaN technology. It also happens to look really nice.

Looks aside, this is also a very capable charger. Its max output is a whopping 160W. You’ll get three USB-C ports, all of which can reach 140W each. This means you can fast-charge laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. That said, keep in mind that wattage will be shared if you connect multiple devices at a time.

With two devices plugged in, one can reach 100W and the other 60W. With three connected gadgets, they will reach 100W, 30W, and 30W.

The only downside is that it has no USB-A ports. Although many of us still use these, the idea is that they are being phased out of the market. If you don’t need the older port tech, though, this won’t be an issue.

Otherwise, this is an excellent little charger. While still pricey, the investment is worth it, considering it might be the only charger you’ll need. Jump on this sale while you can!

Extra deal: Save more with the 100W model!

If you don’t absolutely need all the power the 160W model offers and prefer saving a good chunk of change, there’s also an Anker Prime Charger 100W. It’s currently on sale for $59.99 for Amazon Prime subscribers.

This one has a 100W max output. Also, it actually has a USB-A port! Of course, there are also two faster USB-C connections. Both USB-C ports can reach a maximum of 100W, and the USB-A port is limited to 33W.

That is still very fast, and you don’t have to spend that much on it!

