Save $44 on this powerful 160W Anker Prime Charger

The Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, GaN) might be the only charger you need. It is powerful, offers a nice selection of ports, and is currently available at a great price. Buy the Anker Prime Charger 160W for just $105.99 ($44 off)

This is a “limited time deal” offered by Amazon.

If your devices are charging way too slowly, chances are the culprit is the charger. They are not all the same! Some are faster than others, and this one is exceptionally speedy.

The Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, GaN) can output up to 160W simultaneously. All three USB-C ports can reach 140W, but only when charging one device at a time. When using all ports, only one will reach 100W, while the other two are capped at 30W.

It’s also nice that the design is very aesthetically pleasing, solid, and portable. This unit measures 2.56 × 2.05 × 1.38 inches and weighs just 7.76 ounces. It even features Bluetooth, and you can connect to it using the official app to get more details and options.

The whole point of a good charger is that you won’t have to use it much, and the Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, GaN) will accomplish that very well. At this price, you’re looking at a nice 29% discount. Go get yours now!

Extra deal: This one might be more convenient, and it’s cheaper!

Perhaps 160W is a bit too much for you, and paying over $100 for it may be too expensive. Here’s a nice deal for those who want a nice, fast charger that will cost less than half the price.

The UGREEN 100W 4 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable is another excellent charger. While not as fast, it can still reach 100W. Two of its USB-C connections can reach these speeds, and one of them is a built-in retractable cable.

This means you won’t even need to carry cables around if you only want to charge one device! The third USB-C connection can reach 30W, and there’s also a 22.5W USB-A connection. Of course, these are max speeds, and wattage will be shared as you connect more devices to the charger.

This one is also very portable, and the addition of a retractable cable adds a level of convenience most of us aren’t used to.

