Amazing Anker Prime Charger 160W drops to record-low price

If you’re looking for a portable, fast, multi-port charger, this one has very little competition. The Anker Prime Charger 160W is quite the little brick, and it’s at its lowest historical price right now, saving you 33% off the retail price. Buy the Anker Prime Charger 160W for just $99.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as part of the Big Spring Sale. These deals are scheduled to end on March 31, 2026.

I don’t know about you, but I feel like life is too short to spend it tethered to a wall outlet. Not all chargers are the same, and if you want a brick that recharges your devices as quickly as possible, you’ll need to skip those cheap gas-station accessories. Here’s one of the best ones.

The Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, GaN) can output as much as 160W. To give you an idea of what that means, most higher-end phones charge at about 30-60W, and exceptions are rare.

Not only can it charge rapidly, but it can charge multiple devices simultaneously. There are three USB-C ports here. All of them can reach as much as 140W, but only when you’re charging a single device at a time. When using all ports at once, one of them will reach 100W, and the two others will be capped at 30W each.

This is a premium charger, so you’ll get a nice experience in other departments, too. It is nicely designed, for starters. It’s pretty portable at just 2.56 × 2.05 × 1.38in, and it weighs only 7.76oz. There’s a screen that can show you a live status of the charging details. It even has Bluetooth connectivity, and you can connect to it using the official app to access more details and options.

We know paying nearly $100 for a charger is a bit much, but this is pretty much three chargers in one, and it is very capable and featureful. Go get yours while you can! It might be the only charger you will need.

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