This versatile 100W Anker Prime Charger is 41% off!

I just went on a quick weekend trip and realized how annoying it is to have to pack multiple chargers for all my devices. I always write about all these multi-port chargers, and wondered why I haven’t bought one yet. Here’s a nice deal on one of our favorite ones! The 100W, 3-port, GaN Anker Prime Charger is 41% off right now, bringing the cost down to $49.99. Buy the 100W, 3-port, GaN Anker Prime Charger for $49.99 ($35 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This means the cost should jump back up relatively soon.

This Anker Prime Charger deal doesn’t place the accessory at its lowest possible price, but it gets very close. We’ve only seen it cheaper during the holiday sales, and it was only $4 cheaper then. You might as well catch this deal now if you’re looking for a capable multi-port charger.

The accessory is very capable, portable, and nicely designed. It will be a great travel companion, featuring three ports: two USB-C ports and a USB-A connection.

This charger is also pretty fast, featuring a max output of 100W. Furthermore, both USB-C connections can reach the maximum 100W speeds when charging one device at a time. Wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices, but the fastest USB-C port can still reach 65W when using all three outputs at once.

To put things into perspective, this charger is powerful enough to charge most modern laptops and can easily fast-charge nearly all tablets and smartphones. For example, the new Apple MacBook Air M4 can charge at up to 70W. That means you can get close to max charging speeds even if you’re using all the ports simultaneously!

All things considered, this is a really good deal on a charger that might meet all your needs. Go catch this deal before it goes away!

Extra deal: For true mobile charging, consider this small power station deal

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Jackery Explorer 100 Plus See price at Amazon Save $60.00 Limited Time Deal!

Here’s a nice deal for those who really want on-the-go charging. The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is better than an average power bank, but not huge and bulky like an average power station. It’s right in between, and it will do great charging your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or accessories.

It can output a maximum of 128W. It has two USB-C ports, which can reach 100W, and there is another USB-A connection. It also fits in the palm of your hand and comes with 99Wh of battery capacity, which is equivalent to 31,000mAh. To put things into perspective, an average smartphone has about 5,000mAh of juice.

If you really want to go off the grid, it even supports solar panels of up to 100W. Under optimal conditions, this should charge the battery in two hours.