The amazing Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank is $60 off!

Are you constantly running out of battery? It might be time to invest in a good power bank, and Anker has some of the best. The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) is the company’s higher-end model that is still portable. Right now, this portable battery is $60 off, the biggest discount we’ve seen on it. This brings the total cost down to $119.99. Buy the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) for $119.99

This offer is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website that specializes in deals. There’s a limit of five units per customer, and the discount is scheduled to expire in three days, or “until sold out.”

As already mentioned, the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) is Anker’s best portable battery pack. Anything better is put into the Anker SOLIX sub-brand, which specializes in much more capable and expensive power stations. This is a great deal, considering the all-time low on Amazon is still $143.99, so you’re saving more by going with Amazon’s subsidiary brand.

This is a very powerful portable power bank. As its name implies, it has a large 27,650mAh battery, which should charge the average smartphone about four to five times. It is also very fast, with a maximum output of 250W. You’ll get access to two USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. Both USB-C ports can reach up to 140W, while the USB-A port is limited to 65W, which is still very fast. 140W is enough to charge smartphones, tablets, and most modern laptops. Of course, wattage gets divided as you connect more devices simultaneously.

Raw capabilities aside, the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) has other great features you’ll love. It has an integrated screen that will give you the live status of the battery and ports. Additionally, you can connect to it over Bluetooth and use the official app to see more stats and information. You can even locate the battery using the app, if you happen to misplace it.

Make sure to buy your power bank soon. Remember, the deal ends in a few days or until stock runs out, which could happen at any time.

