You have one day to get Anker's best portable power bank 44% off

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you want a great battery pack, Anker is known for offering most of the best ones around. The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) is the highest-end model that is still considered “portable.” It’s also pricey at $179.99, but you know we’re always looking for the hottest deals. Today, we found an offer that takes the price down to $99.99, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen this accessory go for. Buy the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) for just $99.99

This discount is available from Woot!, an Amazon-owned website that focuses on deals. An important factor to consider is that this sale will only be available until tomorrow or until sold out. Additionally, there is a limit of one unit per customer.

As mentioned above, we consider the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) to be the company’s best portable battery pack. Some may argue that the Anker 548 Power Bank is better, but it is way bigger, and we would no longer consider it “portable.” It’s more in the realm of power stations, not to mention it’s also slower.

The Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) is powerful and very fast. For starters, the 27,650mAh battery size is very competent. It can charge an average phone about five times. It can output up to 250W, so you can charge multiple devices at really fast speeds. You will have access to two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port. Both USB-C connections can reach up to 140W, which is enough to fast-charge pretty much all smartphones, tablets, and even most laptops. The USB-A connection is still plenty fast at 65W. Just keep in mind wattage gets shared when you connect multiple devices to it.

Of course, it’s not all about raw power and speed, and the Anker Prime 27,650mAh Power Bank (250W) has plenty of other great features you will love. An integrated screen will tell you what’s going on with the battery and ports at all times. You can also connect to it over Bluetooth using the official application, where you can dive into more stats and extra information. The app can even help you locate the battery if you lose it.

Again, you have to act quickly. This deal ends in one day! It also seems to be a record-low price, and stock can run out anytime.

Extra deal for power users: Save $300 on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Power Station

Now, the Anker power bank listed above is great, but some of you have much more demanding needs. Your best bet is to upgrade to a power station, and Jackery is a very popular brand for these huge batteries. We found a great deal on the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Power Station, which usually goes for $799. Amazon currently has a $300 discount, which you can apply by manually clipping an on-page coupon, bringing the price down to $499.

We know that’s a bit pricey, but this battery is quite the treat. It has a huge 1070Wh battery size, which is enough to charge an average smartphone about 74 times! It can also output a whopping 1,500W. You’ll get a nice variety of ports, including three AC outlets, a DC socket, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A connection. It’s also convenient that Jackery labeled each port with max speeds, so you know which port to use depending on your needs.

There’s a status screen to know what’s going on with the battery and ports. It also has support for solar panels, so you can comfortably keep your devices running when off the grid. This thing is really on another level!

You might like

Comments