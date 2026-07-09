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The highly rated Anker Prime 160W GaN charger falls to just $99.99 on Amazon

This compact Anker GaN charger is down 33% and back at its record-low Prime Day price.
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Jul 9, 2026 — 11:00 AM ET

Anker Prime Charger 160W used by woman
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Amazon has dropped the Anker Prime 160W 3-Port Compact GaN USB-C Charger back to $99.99, down from its $149.99 RRP. That saves you $50, which is a 33% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It is also back at the Prime Day price, matching the all-time low, so this is a good time to grab it.

The Anker Prime 160W is built for people who want a single charger to power more of their gear without filling a bag or power strip with extra bricks. It has three USB-C ports and delivers up to 160W of total output. One USB-C port can deliver up to 140W on its own, making it a strong fit for a power-hungry laptop while still leaving room to charge a phone or tablet via the other ports.

One of the standout features here is the small smart display on the charger. It uses touch controls and shows real-time power distribution across the ports, so you can quickly see how charging is being shared between your devices. Anker also markets it as one of its most compact high-wattage multi-port chargers, which makes it useful for both travel and desk setups.

Buyers also seem happy with it, with a 4.7 out of 5 review rating on Amazon. Hit the button above to check out the deal for yourself.

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