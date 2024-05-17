Catch an $18 clearance price on this Anker USB-C to Lightning cable

If you’re still mixing your older Apple devices with the rest of the electronics world then you’ll find you need a USB-C to Lightning cable soon enough. Fortunately, Anker’s already affordable PowerLine III Flow is on sale right now at Best Buy, with a 40% clearance discount dropping it to just $17.99. Anker 6ft PowerLine III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $17.99 ($12 off)

As useful as it is, you might think that a cable is just a cable. You’re not wrong, but the Anker PowerLine III Flow is a rather pleasing example. It has a unique silica gel construction that provides a soft texture while maintaining durability. The triple-layered design offers a tensile strength of 220 lbs and a 25,000-bend lifespan, meaning it can easily handle daily wear and tear or the strain from dangling devices. The cable stays tangle-free and includes a handy silica gel strap for easy storage.

There are four vibrant colors to choose from, so whether you’re pairing your Lightning iPhones or iPads with a USB-C charger, a newer Apple device, Car Play, or some other hardware that doesn’t conform to the iOS ecosystem, this is a cheap and aesthetically pleasing way to solve the problem.

The clearance sale suggests that stock is probably limited on this offer, so find it while you can vai the button above.

You might like

Comments