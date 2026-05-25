Deal: Anker's versatile PowerExpand Dock drops to $69.99 ($50 off)

If you’re always juggling cables and looking for ways to streamline your workspace, multi-port docking stations can be a lifesaver. Right now, the Anker PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Docking Station is available for just $69.99 , down from its usual price of $119.99.

The Anker PowerExpand offers some serious features that make it a fantastic productivity tool. With dual USB-C Power Delivery ports, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, three USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and even a 3.5 mm audio input, it’s designed to expand connectivity in your laptop or desktop setup. The dock provides up to 60W of charging power for your laptop and has a 20W Power Delivery port for your other devices. It can also handle dual displays, streaming media in crisp 4K resolution via the HDMI and DisplayPort. If speed is your priority, its USB-A 3.0 and USB-C ports can transfer files at up to 5Gbps. Plus, it comes with a 100W power adapter, cable accessories, and an 18-month warranty.