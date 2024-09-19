Check your power bank: Anker issues another recall for fire safety

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Anker has issued a recall for three of its power bank models due to a manufacturing defect that could pose a fire risk.

The affected models are the Anker 334 MagGo Battery, a 20,000mAh power bank, and the Anker MagGo Power Bank.

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected power banks immediately and initiate a recall process through Anker’s website.

Anker, a leading name in the accessory market known for its power banks and chargers, has announced a recall of several products over fire risk concerns. This recall follows a previous one of the Anker 321 power bank just months ago, which was also linked to fire hazards. (via Android Police)

The company has revealed that three of its power banks are now subject to recall due to a manufacturing defect in the lithium-ion batteries. The models in question are the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), the Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable), and the Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W, Stand), corresponding to model numbers A1642, A1647, and A1652, respectively.

Anker’s official blog post explains that a small number of batteries used in these products, specifically the ones manufactured between January 3, 2024, and September 17, 2024, may overheat, posing risks of melting, smoke, and even fire. In light of these risks, the company is “out of an abundance of caution,” recalling all potentially affected units.

The company attributes the issue to a previous battery supplier but asserts that it has since switched suppliers and is reviewing its quality control measures. However, the effectiveness of these changes remains to be seen.

What customers should do Anker is urging customers who own any of the affected power banks to immediately stop using them and to not dispose of them in regular trash or recycling bins. Instead, they should visit Anker’s website to verify their power bank’s serial number and, if affected, initiate a recall process.

It’s worth noting that improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries can be dangerous and is prohibited in many areas. Consumers should check with their local municipality or fire department for safe disposal options. The company will provide replacements to affected customers, but requires proof of purchase and photos of the model and serial numbers.

