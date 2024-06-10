Anker recalls 321 Power Bank (model A1112) due to potential fire risk

Anker

TL;DR Anker is recalling its 321 Power Bank.

It was found that there is a manufacturing defect in the product that poses a fire risk.

The company is offering a free Anker 533 Power Bank (PowerCore 30W, Black) as a replacement.

Anker, best known for its power banks and chargers, is recalling its 321 Power Bank. The company has announced that the product poses a fire risk due to a manufacturing defect.

According to Anker’s blog post, the firm has discovered that the lithium batteries used in the 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K, model number A1112) have a defect. That defect can cause the power bank to overheat, melt the plastic components, create smoke, and become a fire hazard.

The company claims that the defect is only present in a “small number of batteries” produced after March 2023. However, Anker says it is reaching out to all customers and all units “out of an abundance of caution.”

How to know if you have one of the affected power banks

Anker

To find out if you have one of the affected power banks, look at the bottom of the device. In the white text printed on the bottom, look for “Anker 321 Power Bank (PowerCore 5K, Black), Model: A1112.” If you have this unit, the company urges that you stop using the device immediately and store it in a safe location. Do not throw it away in the trash or a recycle bin as that can cause a fire. The blog offers several ways to dispose of the battery in a safe way, like using the Environmental Protection Agency’s website.

Anker is also offering replacements for customers who have been affected. The company says it will send customers a free Anker 533 Power Bank (PowerCore 30W, Black) if they fill out this online form.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments