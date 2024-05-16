Save $35 on this powerful 25,600mAh Anker power bank

With summer excursions very much on the cards in the coming months, you might be in need of a power bank that can keep all your devices fully juiced. The 87W PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh portable charger is one of the top devices from the Anker stable, and it’s $35 at Best Buy right now. Anker 87W PowerCore III Elite 25,600mAh Portable Charger for $114.99 ($35)

Two of the biggest factors you want in a power bank are fast charge speeds and high capacity. The Anker PowerCore III Elite offers both in spades. The muscular 87W of delivery is more than enough to charge multiple devices at once, and the 25,600mAh size can top up your phone several times over or even fully charge your MacBook.

On top of that, Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ technology ensures compatibility with almost any mobile device. Recharging the power bank is quick too, with a 65W wall charger taking just over two hours for a full recharge. Anker’s MultiProtect system takes care of safety, including temperature control and high-voltage protection.

Check out the deal while you can via the widget above.

