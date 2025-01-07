Anker's new chargers will tell you just how much recharge time is left

Anker

CES is in full swing with announcements coming in left and right. The beauty of this event is that there’s something for everyone, even if you’re just looking for something simple like a new charger. If that includes you, Anker has two announcements that might interest you.

Today, the well-known charger maker revealed its latest power bank called the Anker 25K Power Bank. Just as its name suggests, this power bank is capable of holding up to 25,000mAh. With its retractable USB-C cables, it’s able to charge multiple devices at the same time with an output of 160W. These cables also come in two lengths: 11.8 inches and 27.2 inches. Additionally, it features three USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

You’ll also notice that this device has a display. This screen is able to show real-time data like the total power output, the individual output for each port, the temperature of the power bank, and the estimated recharging time.

Anker claims that its power bank can charge a MacBook Air 1.3 times, an iPhone 16 up to 4.5 times, and can charge a MacBook Pro 16 up to 50% in 33 minutes. And this device is designed to go with you anywhere as it is TSA-approved for travel.

The company also revealed the Anker 140W Charger, a wall charger with four ports. This device includes vertically hanging ports consisting of three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Just like the power bank, this wall charger has a display capable of relaying the same real-time information. However, this product features Anker’s ActiveShield 2.0, which is said to perform 3 million safety checks over the course of a day.

You won’t have to wait to order these chargers as they are available right now on the company’s website and Amazon.com. However, the wall charger will set you back $89.99, while the power bank sells for $99.99.

