Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector plummets to new all-time low price!

My life has changed since I got a projector. Movie nights have become magical, and you can join the fun without paying full price, thanks to this Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector deal. It’s the cheapest it has ever been, saving you $190. Buy the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector for just $339.99 ($190 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” This means the deal is automatic and available to everyone. Just throw the item in your cart and check out!

The Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector is quite the little gem. We don’t recommend it often enough because it is a bit pricey, but today’s deal makes it much more enticing. It is also one of the most complete projectors at this size! The unit is super portable at just 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in. It can literally fit in a larger pants pocket!

Despite its smaller size, it offers a great experience. It can project at up to 120 inches, and features a Full HD resolution with 200 lumens of brightness. It’s not amazingly bright, but good enough for a darker room. You won’t even need a speaker, as it comes with an 8W one built in. And this one is truly portable, as it actually comes with an integrated battery that can keep it running for 2.5 hours.

The Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector makes no compromises. It doesn’t even need an external video source, as it runs on Google TV. This means it has a smart TV experience, with access to the Google Play Store and all the apps it has to offer. Of course, like any Google TV device, it also supports Chromecast.

The Capsule 3 is quite the treat, especially at today’s all-time low price! Make sure to get it soon, though, as the price could jump back up anytime.

Extra deal: The laser model is also on sale!

If you don’t mind spending more for an improved experience, Anker also has the NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser going for $549.99, which is also nicely discounted by $200.

The experience will be very similar, but it has some improvements you might like. As the name entails, this is a laser projector, so colors will be much more vivid, and it has a brighter 300-lumen projection.

It also has a 500:1 contrast ratio, as opposed to the 400:1 in the base model. Otherwise, the only other difference is that it is slightly larger at 3.3 x 3.3 x 6.7in.

