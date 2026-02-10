Save $150 on the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector (You have under 7 hours!)

The Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 is getting older (launched in early 2024), but it is still a loved portable projector. This is because it is still quite competent and among the most portable projectors on the market. Buy the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Projector for just $379.98 ($150.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s available in limited quantities as a “Lightning Deal’. 10% of all units have been claimed so far, but the offer ends tonight at 7 PM Pacific.

I personally own a Yaber projector because of the bang per buck, but I would honestly have an Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 if I didn’t care about the price. This thing is quite the little gem!

My main reason for liking it so much is its portability. It’s shaped like a cylinder and measures only 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in. It can literally fit in a larger pocket. It’s also truly portable, with a built-in battery that powers the unit for 2.5 hours. Despite the smaller size, the experience is nothing to scoff at, even in 2026. It can project at FULL HD resolution, and the size can be increased all the way up to 120 inches. It has a 200-lumen brightness, which isn’t impressive, but will work well in a darker room (which is how most people use projectors, anyways).

You won’t need to use a separate speaker, either, as it has its own 8W driver. Of course, you can always upgrade. Our sister site, SoundGuys.com, has a list of the best Bluetooth speakers. There are plenty of great options in there, if you need some help finding the right one.

It’s also worth noting that the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 can be used as a standalone product. It runs Google TV, so you’ll get direct access to the Google Play Store and all the apps it offers. You don’t need an external source! Of course, it also supports Google Cast, so you can use your mobile devices wirelessly, too. Want in on this deal? Hurry up. Unlike most times, we actually know when this offer ends, so you have to decide soon. You have less than seven hours to decide!

