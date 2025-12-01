Affordable home cinema: NEBULA Capsule 3 portable projector 40% off!

Looking to bring the big screen experience to your living room, backyard, or anywhere else? The NEBULA Capsule 3 mini projector is making an appearance this Cyber Monday with an impressive deal. Slashed down to $319.99 from its usual $529.99, this 40% discount off the recommended retail price makes it the best price we’ve seen all year. NEBULA Capsule 3 portable projector for $319.99 (40% off)

The Capsule 3 stands out as a truly portable projector, with a size comparable to a can and weighing less than one kilogram. It offers a Full HD 1,080p picture powered by DLP projection technology, and it’s incredibly easy to set up due to its automatic features like keystone correction and autofocus. With Google TV on board, it even supports Netflix natively. Of course, you also get access to the Google Play Store and all the apps it has to offer.

The built-in 8W Dolby Digital speaker does double duty as a Bluetooth speaker, providing flexibility for both video and audio-only experiences. It projects up to 120 inches and works best in darker settings due to its 200 ANSI lumens brightness. The projector runs on battery for a couple of hours, making it perfect for movie nights on the go.

For someone craving a compact solution to portable streaming, especially during the Black Friday shopping frenzy, this deal on the NEBULA Capsule 3 portable projector shouldn’t be missed.

