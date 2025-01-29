Save up to $170 on these Anker NEBULA smart projectors

TVs are great, but nothing quite matches the magic of a projector. If you’ve been looking to cozy up in a blanket this winter and enjoy your favorite films in a dark room, this is your time to get one of our favorite portable smart projectors. The Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 and NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser are on sale, saving you $120-$170. Get the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 for $379.99 ($120 off) Get the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser for $579.99 ($170 off)

These offers are available from Amazon, and the discounts are applied automatically. All you have to do is add them to your cart and check out!

These two smart projectors are our favorite ones for most people. They are capable, portable, and self-sufficient. Not to mention, they are relatively affordable, considering what you’re getting, especially when discounted. If you want the most affordable version, the Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 is only $379.99.

Let’s start with portability. This unit only measures 3.15 x 3.15 x 6.30in. You can easily fit it in any bag, or even larger pockets. It also has an integrated battery that can run the unit for 2.5 hours, which is enough to play almost any movie.

Additionally, this is a smart projector powered by Google TV. You can run your favorite Android streaming apps from the Google Play Store. It also has Chromecast support, so you can beam content from supported apps and devices to it. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection, and you can use your smartphone’s hotspot feature for this.

You’re also looking at pretty nice hardware specs here. The unit can project at up to 120 inches. It has a Full HD resolution and 200 lumens of brightness. This isn’t the brightest around, but it will offer a pleasant experience in a darker room. You also won’t need a separate speaker, as there is an integrated 8W driver built-in.

Maybe you need a bit more of an upgrade. We won’t blame you! Movie nights are important. The Anker NEBULA Capsule 3 Laser is the next step up, and it is quite an awesome smart portable projector.

The laser light technology gives it a significant upgrade, increasing the brightness to 300 lumens. Colors will also be more vibrant, and contrast will improve dramatically. Additionally, laser projectors save on energy, not to mention they last about 10 times longer than standard projector bulbs.

It’s only slightly larger at 3.27 x 3.27 x 6.57in, but everything else is nearly identical. It can still project at up to 120 inches, at Full HD resolution. The speaker is just as good, featuring an 8W driver. It also runs Google TV and has Chromecast support. Even the battery life is identical at 2.5 hours per charge. You can’t go wrong with either of these smart projectors, especially if you want mobility and self-sufficiency. At these prices, you might want to hurry up and get yours soon. I am thinking of getting one for my weekend movie nights at my new cabin in the woods!

