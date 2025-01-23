Want the Anker Nano Pro charger for just $10? Here's a coupon code

A USB-C wall charger that fits neatly in your bag or even your pocket can be very handy, and Anker is one of the top brands when it comes to charging tech. You usually get bang for your buck with the manufacturer’s affordable devices, but this Anker Nano Pro charger deal is next-level in terms of savings. You can drop the Amazon price to just $9.99 by using coupon code A2637ANKER. Anker Nano Pro charger for $9.99 ($9 off)

The coupon code isn’t a closely guarded secret — it’s currently displayed on the Nano Pro’s Amazon page. But that lack of exclusivity doesn’t detract from the fact that it gets you the tiny and 4.7-star rated charger for an all-time low price. You’re technically buying from a third party, but it’s directly from Anker, so you have nothing to worry about on that front.

The Anker Nano Pro offers 20W USB-C charging, powering devices like the iPhone 16 to 50% in just 25 minutes. Its compact design, 45% smaller than standard 20W chargers, makes it incredibly portable without compromising on power. It’s designed for various devices, including iPhones, Galaxy phones, and smartwatches, and it features ActiveShield technology that uses a temperature sensor and power tuner chip to protect connected devices. The charger supports a wide input voltage range of up to 240V, so it’s ready for travel.

Hit the widget above to check out the deal for yourself, and remember to use code A2637ANKER at checkout.

