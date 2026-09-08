Deal: Grab the compact Anker 13-in-1 Nano laptop dock for just $112

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The Anker Nano Laptop Docking Station is built for people who want more ports on their desk without giving up too much space. It is a compact 13-in-1 USB-C dock with a built-in removable 6-in-1 hub, and it is on sale at Amazon right now.

Anker designed this dock to handle both desk duty and easier travel. The main dock supports triple-display setups and includes 2 HDMI ports and 1 DisplayPort, giving you plenty of room for a larger work setup. It also includes Ethernet for wired internet and multiple high-speed USB data ports for storage and other gear. One of the most useful parts is the removable hub, which adds front-access connectivity with extra USB-C and USB-A ports, along with card-reader access. That makes it easier to plug in the things you use often without reaching around the back of your setup.

For charging, the dock supports up to 100W input and delivers about 85W passthrough to a connected laptop while in use. That means it can power your laptop while also powering your accessories and displays through a single USB-C connection.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Anker Nano Laptop Docking Station for $111.99 right now. That is down from its $149.99 recommended retail price, which is a 25% discount. It’s within a few buckks of the all-time low price, so this is a solid time to grab it if you have been waiting for a drop.

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