Get our top wall charger choice for 40% off

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Anker Nano II, also known as the Anker 713, gets our recommendation as the best wall charger for most people. One of our few qualms was that it was a little pricey at $40 — not a huge sum, but a bit of an outlay for such a small device. Today’s Amazon offer deals with that issue, dropping the price of the charger as low as $23.79. Anker Nano II 45W for $27.99 ($12 off)

There are two elements to this deal: Everyone can save 30% on the Anker Nano II, which is already close to its lowest price ever. But Prime members can go one better, getting it for only $23.79. The extra $4 savings aren’t worth paying for a month of Prime, but you won’t have to if you’ve never been a member before, as you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial.

Anker Nano II 45W (Anker 713) Anker Nano II 45W (Anker 713) A compact, 45W USB power brick The Anker 713 is a single-port USB Type-C charger. The GaN II tech outputs up to 45W of power. See price at Amazon Save $12.00

This GaN II charger is about as small as wall chargers get. That makes it a compact and powerful solution for various devices, including the latest Samsung Galaxy models, MacBook, and iPhones. It utilizes Samsung Super Fast Charging to deliver optimal speeds, and despite being 34% smaller than traditional 45W chargers, it doesn’t compromise on power. The inclusion of advanced GaN II technology enhances efficiency, allowing for a higher operating frequency and a more compact design without power loss. You also get a reassuring 18-month warranty for your peace of mind.

This deal could end in a week or in an hour, such is Amazon’s way. Check it out via the widget above.

