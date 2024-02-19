Score 30% off the highly rated Anker Nano Charging Station

Amazon just slashed the price of the Anker Nano 67W Charging Station by 30%, which might interest anyone struggling for power outlet space. The 6-in-1 charging solution is one of the latest and best-rated docks in the Anker repertoire, so the chance to pick it up for under $50 is well worth a look. Anker Nano Charging Station for $45.99 ($20 off)

It’s only the third time the mult-port charger has been on sale since launch, and never for less than today’s price. It boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating from over 600 reviews on Amazon, and while the listing focuses on the capabilities of the Anker Nano when it comes to juicing the latest MacBook or iPhone, it’s equally well-suited to many other top brands and devices.

The 67W power output of the charging station is ample to fully recharge the 13-inch MacBook Pro in under two hours, thanks to cutting-edge Programmable Power Supply and Power Delivery technology. Its sleek design is a nice touch, featuring an ultra-slim profile with a 0.35-inch flat plug and a five-foot thin extension cord, optimizing space usage. The ports are well varied, with two USB-C, two USB-A, and two AC outlets. As an extra flourish, the device is built from 75% post-consumer recycled plastics, so you can feel less guilty about any environmental impact of your purchase.

This is a limited-time deal and we can’t say when you’ll next get the chance to save this much on the Anker Nano. The widget above takes you to the offer.

