Step up your charging game with these Anker and UGREEN deals

Are you suffering from slow charging? Not all chargers and cables are built the same, and we often find that these are the culprits. If you are tired of being tethered to a wall, let us introduce you to a couple of deals from Anker and UGREEN. Buy the Anker Nano Charger 45W for $29.99 ($10 off) Buy the UGREEN USB-C Cable 240W for $17.99 ($9 off)

Both offers are available on Amazon. The Anker sale is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, and maximum savings only apply to the Black and White models. You can learn more about Prime pricing and plans here. The UGREEN offer is a “limited time deal”.

Anker Nano Charger (45W)

If you don’t need multiple ports, the new Anker Nano Charger (45W) is quite the treat. The single USB-C port can deliver 45W. This is fast enough to power high-end devices at max speeds. These can include devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, or the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Not only is it pretty fast and affordable, but it excels in departments like design and features. It is tiny, measuring only 1.34 × 1.40 × 1.57in, and it weighs only 2.65oz. Aside from being ultra portable, it comes in a variety of fun colors: Black, Blue, Orange, and White.

The most unique characteristic of this charger is its dual prongs. This allows you to plug it in from multiple angles, giving you more flexibility of use. There’s also a nice screen in the front, which does a bit more than just give you a live status of the port and charger. You can use it to change charging modes. There is an Auto mode that will try to charge as quickly and efficiently as possible. You can also use Care mode, which will optimize keeping the battery cooler, therefore prolonging its lifespan.

Want in on this deal? This product only launched about a month ago, and 25% discounts on new products aren’t common. Go get yours before the price jumps back up!

UGREEN USB-C Cable (240W, USB4, Gen4, 80Gbps)

The charger alone can only do so much. You need to pair it with a quality cable to get the most juice out of a brick. Here’s a really nice cable from UGREEN. It can charge really fast, and it will also transfer files at lightning speeds.

This UGREEN USB-C Cable is rated for speeds of up to 240W. That is fast enough to quickly charge any smartphone or tablet, as well as most laptops. It can also transfer data at up to 80Gbps. If you’re using it for other purposes, it can also play video at up to 4K@144Hz.

There are standards to throw around here. It is built to be compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and more.

Specs aside, we’re also looking at a very nicely built USB-C cable. The souble-braided design and solid construction ensure you can bend it about 10,000 times.

Such great features usually come with a sacrifice, though. Higher-end cables are generally shorter. This one is 3.3ft long. Otherwise, it’s a great cable that can really handle anything you throw at it. Make sure to act quickly if you want to secure these deals. Who knows when they’ll be gone!

