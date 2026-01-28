Deal: The new Anker Nano Charger 45W is already $10 off!

Are you looking for a new charger? If you prefer something small and portable, yet still capable, the new Anker Nano Charger 45W is an excellent option. And while most things don’t go on sale right after launch, this one is already $10 off! Buy the Anker Nano Charger 45W for $29.99 ($10 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount comes in the form of a $10 on-page coupon. Make sure to apply this coupon before adding the item to your cart! Amazon has it available in three colors: Black, Blue, and White.

The Anker Nano Charger line just got much more exciting. This charger is available in a few great color variants. My only complaint is that Amazon isn’t offering the orange model, but that is because that iteration isn’t available just yet. According to Anker, it should start shipping around February 10-20.

This thing is also super portable and fits in any pocket. It measures only 1.34 × 1.40 × 1.57in and weighs in at a mere 2.65oz. But there’s more to the design than dimensions, though. You’ll enjoy plenty of really convenient features.

The most unique characteristic is that it has dual prongs, giving you the flexibility to plug it in from multiple angles. It also comes with a fun screen that shows the charger’s status and lets you customize the charging mode. Yes, it has charging modes! The Auto mode will try to charge fast and efficiently. Meanwhile, there is also a Care mode that optimizes charging to keep your phone’s battery cooler, thereby prolonging its lifespan.

The charger can deliver up to 45W. It has only one USB-C port, but sometimes that is all you need.

Interested? Jump on this deal soon! Who knows how long this coupon will stick around.

Extra deal: For those who want a complete multi-device charging solution

If a single USB-C port or 45W charging just isn’t enough for you, here’s a nice upgrade. The Anker Laptop Charger 140W might be the only charger you’ll ever need.

This one can output a whopping 140W, enough to charge high-power devices like tablets and laptops. It is definitely larger and heavier, but consider the fact that this is technically four chargers in one.

It has three USB-C ports and a single USB-A connection. Two of the USB-C ports can reach the full 140W. The third USB-C connection is limited to 40W, while the USB-A port can reach 33W. Just keep in mind these are max speeds. Watage will be shared if you plug in more devices simultaneously.

It also has a status screen that looks and feels great. You can take it home (or wherever you prefer) for just $64.99, but this is a charger that would usually cost $99.99.

