The Anker Nano Charger (45W) drops to new record-low

Amazon’s Big Spring sale has the popular online retailer’s site going crazy with a bunch of deals. You can save on many products, but if you’ve been looking for a good charger, here’s a nice offer on the Anker Nano Charger (45W), which just hit a new record-low price. Buy the Anker Nano Charger 45W for just $27.99 ($12 off)

This offer is available on Amazon as part of the Big Spring Deal sale. The full discount only applies to the Black and White models. The Blue and Orange iterations are still on sale, right under $30.

This is the cheapest the Anker Nano Charger (45W) has ever been! Not only that, but this is the first time the sale is available to everyone. We’ve seen it discounted to $29.99 before, but that sale was exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers.

This is a really fun, portable, innovative, and pretty capable charger. It’s available in really nice colors, for starters. You can easily throw it in any pocket, too, as it measures only 1.34 × 1.40 × 1.57in and weighs in at a mere 2.65oz.

Aside from the super portable body, you’ll enjoy some really interesting features. The most interesting is the addition of dual prongs, which allows you to plug the charger in different orientations, ensuring you can always have a good view of the screen. Yes, it has a screen! You can use it to check out the charger’s live status.

Not only that, but you can use it to customize the charging mode. Among them is Auto mode, which optimizes charging for the fastest, most efficient charging possible. There’s also Care mode, which optimizes temperature to elongate your phone’s battery life.

Any downsides? Well, they aren’t deal-breakers, and are to be expected from such a capable and innovative charger, especially at this price. There’s only one USB-C port, which supports 45W charging. That said, some of you may only need one port, and most phones don’t support charging over 45W.

Make sure to get yours while it’s on sale! This one isn’t just a capable charger. It’s also a really cool gadget that will look great!

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