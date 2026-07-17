This highly rated Anker Nano 45W charger is back down to its Prime Day price of just $25.99

Anker makes a lot of popular charging gear, and the Anker Nano 45W Max GaN Smart Display Charger stands out from the usual wall plug crowd. It is a compact single-port USB-C charger with up to 45W output, GaN internals, and a built-in smart display that shows live charging info while your device powers up. Right now, there’s also a solid Amazon deal on it.

The smart display is the big draw here. Instead of just being another charger brick, this one can show charging details in real time and even recognize and display specific iPhone details during charging. Anker also includes a foldable plug with a wider-angle swing-and-fold design, which helps when packing for travel or when trying to fit it into awkward outlet spots. Recent coverage has also pointed to battery-care mode and active temperature and safety monitoring as premium features.

With up to 45W charging, the Anker Nano 45W Max is aimed at phones, tablets, and some lightweight USB-C devices. It is more about compact size and useful charging feedback than just raw power, and early reviews have highlighted that tiny build and on-device info as key reasons people like it. Amazon shoppers also give it a strong 4.7-star rating.

Amazon has dropped the Anker Nano 45W Max GaN Smart Display Charger from its $39.99 RRP to $25.99. That’s a 35% discount relative to the recommended retail price, saving you $14. It’s also a return to the Prime Day price, which is an all-time low.

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