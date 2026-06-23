Anker’s slim MagGo Power Bank hits a new 2026 low in the Prime Day sale

The Anker MagGo Power Bank Slim 10000mAh has dropped to $60.79, down from its $79.99 RRP. That 24% discount is a strong Prime Day 2026 offer, and it is also the best price we have seen this year since it beats the previous year-to-date low of $63.99.

This power bank is built for MagSafe-compatible iPhones, and its main draw is Qi2-certified 15W wireless charging. That gives you faster magnetic charging than older 7.5W Qi packs, which is a big deal for iPhone users who want to top up without plugging in. You also get a 10,000mAh battery, though Anker says the real usable capacity is roughly 5,500 to 6,500mAh after normal charging losses.

The slim A1664 design measures about 4.09 x 2.78 x 0.58 inches and weighs about 7.05 oz, making it easy to carry in a pocket or bag. USB-C supports up to 30W input and 30W wired output, which is handy when you want faster cable charging. It also comes in multiple colors and is positioned as a premium, pocketable travel charger for iPhone 14 to 17 series users. On top of that, it has a 4.4-star review score.

This Prime Day discount is for Amazon Prime members. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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