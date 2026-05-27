Deal: Anker’s Qi2 MagGo power bank drops to $67.99 for Prime members

If you’re often out and about, a reliable power bank can save you from a lot of low-battery grief. The Anker MagGo Power Bank is currently available for $67.99 on Amazon for Prime members, down from its $89.99 regular price.

This isn’t just a plain backup battery, either. The Anker MagGo supports Qi2-certified 15W wireless charging, making it a handy fit for newer iPhones with MagSafe support. It packs a 10,000mAh capacity, which Anker says is enough for up to 1.8 charges for an iPhone 15 Pro, and it also includes a foldable stand so you can prop your phone up while it charges. There’s a smart display on the side for checking battery levels and charging status, and Anker also throws in a USB-C cable.

At this price, the MagGo is a more tempting buy than usual, especially if you’re already a Prime member and want a portable charger with a few extra tricks. It’s also $15 below the 90-day average price, and non-Prime members can always sign up for the free 30-day trial to score this deal.

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