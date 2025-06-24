Save $25 on the Anker Laptop Power Bank and keep all your devices juiced up

Dave Carr

So yoy keep running out of juice mid-day? The best solution is to get a power bank, and this one is one of our favorite ones right now. The Anker Laptop Power Bank is very portable, well-built, and plenty capable. It’s also $25.01 off today! Buy the Anker Laptop Power Bank for just $109.98 ($25.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. You can get the same discount on both the Black and Silver color models.

The Anker Laptop Power Bank seems to have suffered from the recent market issues going on in the country. It used to be $109.99, but now the retail price has increased to $134.99. If you’ve been hoping to get it at the previous price, today is your day. Today’s sale takes it back to just a cent under the previous price.

The discount may not seem monumental, but it is a nice treat for those who have been looking to get this power bank and saw the price increase. It’s a really nice battery pack, so we know many of you are eyeing it.

As its name implies, the Anker Laptop Power Bank was made to charge laptops. We can see this when we take a look at the specs. It has a whopping 165W maximum output. You’ll find three USB-C ports here, and all can charge at as much as 100W. Of course, this is when charging a single device. Wattage is shared as you plug in more products. There’s also a USB-A port, which can reach 33W.

By the way, two of these USB-C ports are integrated male ports with a cable. This is very convenient, as it removes the need to carry around cables with you. Especially since one of the cables doubles as a lanyard handle, and the other one is retractable, so it hides away when not in use.

While really handy, these built-in cables raise a concern, at least for me. I feel like I would worry a lot about these malfunctioning or getting damaged, as they can’t be replaced. Maybe it is just a personal worry, though. Ankier mentions these are rated for 20,000 bends, and our co-worker, Dave Carr, mentions the whole device is pretty solidly built. You also get an 18-month warranty, so you should be fine.

All things considered, this is a really nice power bank, and we happen to love it. It is definitely among the best options that are this portable. Go get yours while the price is lower!