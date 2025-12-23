Deal: Anker Laptop Power Bank drops to record-low price!

Dave Carr

While smartphone battery life continues to improve, many of us still struggle to keep our devices alive throughout the day. That’s when something like the Anker Laptop Power Bank comes in handy. This battery pack will eliminate battery anxiety, and you can currently purchase it at a record-low price, saving you $47. Buy the Anker Laptop Power Bank for just $87.99 ($47 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The same discount applies to both the Black and Silver color versions, allowing you to choose your favorite one while enjoying maximum savings.

The Anker Laptop Power Bank is a very special accessory. It’s still one of my favorite portable power banks, offering ample power and a convenient experience that’s rare in battery packs of this size. The current deal also brings the price down to just $87.99, the lowest price we’ve seen for this model.

You’ll get a battery capacity of 25,000mAh. To put things into perspective, phones commonly have a battery capacity of about 5,000mAh these days. You can charge most phones multiple times with this!

As the name implies, it is designed to charge laptops, ensuring it has sufficient power and capabilities for a more demanding mobile device. It can output as much as 165W. There are three USB-C ports here, all of which can charge at a speed of up to 100W. Additionally, you get a 33W USB-A port, which is arguably still pretty fast. Just keep in mind that these are maximum speeds, and wattage will be shared if you plug in multiple devices simultaneously.

Aside from having plenty of ports, the convenience of having two of these built in is also a plus. One of them is a retractable USB-C cable that comes off the top, and the other is a USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard. These are rated for 20,000 bends, so you won’t have to worry about babying them, either. The unit is very solidly built, and you’ll also get an 18-month warranty, which is outstanding in the world of mobile tech.

If you’re looking for a premium portable battery, you can’t go wrong with the Anker Laptop Power Bank. It has plenty of juice to charge phones multiple times, and it’s fast. I also love that it has its own cables, so you likely won’t need to carry extra ones most of the time. Catch it on sale while you can! We’ve only seen it drop to this price twice in the past, so it’s not a common deal.

