Need a power bank? Here are two awesome Anker deals for different types of users

Finding the right power bank can be challenging, with so many options in the current market. Anker is among the most recognized battery pack brands, and today we found a couple of deals on some of its hottest options. They are made with different users in mind, though. Keep reading to find out which is best for your needs. Buy the Anker Laptop Power Bank for $94.49 ($40.50 off) Buy the Anker 548 Power Bank for $87.99 ($62 off)

These offers are available from Amazon. The deals apply to all color versions available.

Anker Laptop Power Bank

Honestly, this is the better option for most people. The Anker Laptop Power Bank is much more portable, measuring 6.18 × 2.12 × 1.93 in and weighing in at 21 oz. And while it’s not at its record-low price of $87.99, it’s pretty close to it right now. This is still a great deal, and lower prices are still very rare.

Despite its size, it is a very capable power bank. The 25,000mAh battery is enough to charge a smartphone about 4-5 times. It is also very fast, featuring a maximum output of 165W. It has three USB-C ports that can each reach a maximum of 100W, and the single USB-A connection is still pretty fast at 33W. Of course, these are maximum outputs that can only be achieved if charging a single device. Wattage will be shared across ports as you plug in more devices simultaneously.

By the way, two of these USB-C ports come with an integrated cable. One is retractable, and the other doubles as a lanyard for carrying the battery pack around. This is super convenient, and means you might not need to carry around cables to charge your devices. Or at least, not as many.

There is one concern these built-in cables bring to the table, though. Well, at least I worry about durability. When regular cables rip or get damaged, it is simple to replace them. These are built right into the battery pack, so replacing them isn’t really an option if they malfunction. That said, Anker mentions these are rated for 20,000 bends. Additionally, our co-worker Dave Carr has been testing it for some weeks and mentions that it feels very solidly built. If you need more peace of mind, the Anker Laptop Power Bank comes with an 18-month warranty.

Anker 548 Power Bank

The Anker Laptop Power Bank is great if you prioritize portability and fast charging speeds, but if you need a bigger battery and more functionality, the Anker 548 Power Bank might be more up your alley. It is actually cheaper at $87.99.

This one comes with a massive 60,000mAh battery capacity. That’s enough to charge an average smartphone about 10-12 times! That said, it is bigger at 4.59 x 4.59 x 8.17 in and weighs 5.1 lbs. It’s definitely bigger, but it’s still relatively easy to carry around. It’s a nice addition to your camping trips, picnics, or other outdoor adventures.

That said, this battery isn’t quite as fast when charging devices. There are two USB-C ports; one can reach 60W, while the other is limited to about 27W. You can also use a couple of USB-A ports, which can reach 18W each.

Aside from charging devices, this power bank has some extra functionality that many of you will love. It has a 3W built-in light. It’s on the top side of the unit, and it’s retractable, so you can hide it away when not in use. This means you can use it as a lantern!

This is also getting close to power station territory. As such, it has a DC port for charging the battery using a solar panel, making it a great off-grid accessory. You’ll also get an integrated screen that will give you the live status of your battery and all ports. The Anker Laptop Power Bank is great for daily usage. It will be a nice accessory for your daily commutes, long drives, or short adventures, mainly because it is fast and very portable. You might be better off getting the Anker 548 Power Bank if you need multiple days of power. The ports aren’t as fast and it isn’t quite as portable, but you get a much larger battery and an integrated light.

Regardless of which you prefer, you might want to act quickly. These deals are really nice, and they might be gone pretty soon.