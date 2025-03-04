This Anker Laptop Power Bank just dropped to its record-low price

Are you looking for an excellent portable power bank? Let us introduce you to one of Anker’s newest ones. The Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W is a great solution for those who need some extra juice on the go. While its retail price is already very competitive, today you can save even more on it. Get the Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W for just $89.99 ($20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is labeled as a “limited time deal,” so we’re not sure how much longer it will be discounted.

We haven’t covered this newer model much, but that’s because it hasn’t really been on sale until recently. It makes sense, though, as it only launched this January.

All things considered, the Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W is actually already a pretty good deal at its full $119.99 retail price. We’ve seen less capable power banks go for more.

As the name implies, this model comes with a 25,000 mAh battery. It has a max output of 165W, rocking three USB-C ports and one USB-A connection. The fastest ports are obviously the USB-C ones, as each can reach 100W when charging a single device. Wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices simultaneously. The USB-A port can reach as much as 33W.

The cool thing about the Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W is that it actually has two integrated USB-C cables, so you won’t need to carry extra cables around. One of them actually doubles as a lanyard, which is a really convenient touch by Anker. The other USB-C cable is on top, and is retractable.

The one downside about having built-in cables is that they could eventually get damaged, and since they are integrated, you can’t simply replace them. That said, Anker gives us some peace of mind by telling us these cables are rated for 20,000 bends. That’s certainly reassuring, but I feel like I would still worry a bit about being a little too rough with them.

All things considered, this is definitely a really cool and convenient power bank, with plenty of juice and a nice output. Not to mention, the integrated cables are a really convenient addition. At $89.99, we say it’s a pretty good deal. Go get it while it’s still on sale!

You might like