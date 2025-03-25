Anker Laptop Power Bank with 25,000mAh drops to a new record-low price!

Dave Carr

Portable power banks are great for keeping you charged throughout the day, but the good ones can get really pricey. This is especially the case for the ones capable of charging laptops, which are much more demanding than smartphones, accessories, or even tablets. Today, the 25,000mAh Anker Laptop Power Bank is 20% off, bringing the cost down to $87.99. Get the Anker Laptop Power Bank with 25,000mAh for just $87.99 ($22 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “Big Spring Deal.” This sales event is ending on March 31, 2025, so we can only assume the offer will end then. You can pick between Black and silver colorways, and both get the same discount.

The Anker Laptop Power Bank is already a pretty affordable battery pack even at its full $109.99 price point. Many popular alternatives from direct competitors and even other options from Anker cost this much when on sale.

Seeing the price drop even further is very nice, which is why we highlight deals on this model, even if the discount may not seem as monumental. Something else that makes this a nice treat is that it’s actually a pretty newly released product, launched this January. In this case, the $87.99 happens to be a record-low price, too.

Now, let’s get to the details. This is actually quite the capable little power bank. As its name implies, it is made with laptops in mind. It features a pretty hefty 25,000mAh battery. The max output is a whopping 165W, but this only happens when charging multiple devices. There are three USB-C ports, and each maxes out at 100W. There’s also a USB-A connection that will top off at 33W. Of course, the wattage will be shared as you connect more devices simultaneously.

Dave Carr

Something we really liked about the Anker Laptop Power Bank is that it comes with two integrated USB-C ports. Removing the need to carry around extra cables is very convenient. You just pull the cable out and charge away! Not to mention, one of these also doubles as a lanyard, adding an extra layer of convenience, and the other one is retractable, so it hides away when not in use.

The one downside I can see regarding this setup is that having built-in cables means they can’t be replaced. They could eventually get damaged, which is undoubtedly a long-term worry about something else that could break. Anker mentions these cables are rated for 20,000 bends, which is reassuring, but I feel like I would still constantly worry about being a little too rough with them.

All that said, this is a very capable and convenient power bank. The battery size and output are great. At just $87.99, we would definitely recommend it. Our buddy Dave Carr from SoundGuys has been testing it for some time and absolutely loves it. Make sure to act quickly if you want to enjoy it, too!

You might like