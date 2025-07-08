Get this awesome Anker Laptop Charger at a record-low price!

Prime Day has kicked off, and there are a bunch of awesome deals on some of the most exciting tech out there. Sometimes, it’s the simpler stuff that makes the real difference in our daily lives, though. For example, I can no longer live without a quality charger, and the Anker Laptop Charger is one of our favorite picks right now, and it’s currently at a record-low price! Buy the Anker Laptop Charger for just $69.99 ($30 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a Prime Day deal. As such, you will need an Amazon Prime subscription. If you don’t have one yet, you can learn more about plans and pricing here. Also, keep in mind that new subscribers get a free 30-day trial, so you might not even have to pay to get access to all these fantastic discounts!

Life is too short to be dealing with slow chargers! The Anker Laptop Charger is a performer, offering a max 140W output. It also comes with four charging ports, so you can plug in multiple devices simultaneously.

More specifically, you’ll get three USB-C ports and a USB-A connection. Two of the USB-C ports can handle the full 140W speeds, while the third one is limited to 40W. The USB-A port can reach 33W, which is still pretty fast for this USB type! Of course, these are the maximum speeds, and they can only be reached given you’re charging one device at a time. Wattage gets shared as you plug in more devices.

The built-in screen will give you the live status of everything going on, so you’ll always know what’s going on. It’s a nice addition, for sure. And it makes the Anker Laptop Charger all the more modern.

The accessory is pretty small and portable. It measures just 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 in and weighs 9.7 oz. While that is far from the smallest in the world of chargers, you must keep in mind this is a four-port charger! It’s like carrying four bricks in one. And it can handle almost all devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more.

This Prime Day deal takes the Anker Laptop Charger to a new record-low price, so there has been no better time to get one. Go sign up for it before the sale event ends. And if your mind is set on it, we would advice you act now, as sometimes cool products run out of stock during Prime Day.