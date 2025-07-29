Deal: Anker Laptop Charger drops to new record-low price, cheaper than Prime Day!

While Prime Day brings some of the hottest deals every year, sometimes we come across even better sales. For example, the Anker Laptop Charger 140W was $69.99 during the Amazon sales event, but right now, it’s just $59.99, which happens to be its record-low price so far. Buy the Anker Laptop Charger 140W for just $59.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. The discount is only available for the Silver color version, as Best Buy doesn’t have the Dark Gray iteration in stock.

I can no longer live with a lower-end charger. Life is just too short to wait around, tethered to a wall. The Anker Laptop Charger is a fast, reliable, multi-port brick that can get you going in no time. It offers a max output of 140W and has four ports.

Three of these are USB-C ports, and the other is a USB-A connection. Two of the USB-C ports can reach the full 140W speeds, while the third one tops off at 40W. The USB-A port can reach 33W. Of course, these speeds are maximums. Keep in mind that the wattage is shared as you plug in more devices.

There’s a built-in screen that gives you the charger’s live status. It’s a nice addition for those who like to know what’s going on at all times, and it makes the charger feel all the more modern.

Considering all the ports and functionality, this is a pretty portable charger. It measures 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches and weighs 9.7 ounces. Consider the fact that it’s like carrying four bricks in one! Additionally, it can handle nearly all devices, from smartphones and accessories to tablets and modern laptops.

As mentioned earlier, this is an all-time low price for the Anker Laptop Charger. There has ben no better time to get one, so go get yours while you can! We’re not sure when the price will jump back up. I actually had a $20 Best Buy gift certificate lying around, so I got myself one of these!

