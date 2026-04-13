Impressive Anker Laptop Charger 140W drops by 35%

I won’t get tired of saying it: Not all chargers are the same! The Anker Laptop Charger 140W is one of the best we’ve tested, and it is currently on sale at a 35% discount. Will you be getting one? Buy the Anker Laptop Charger 140W for just $64.99 ($35 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s available in Dark Gray and Silver; both are equally discounted.

Is your phone charging slower than it should? My friends and family are always coming to me with similar issues, and nine times out of 10, the charger is the culprit. Not all chargers are made the same, and if you’re getting the most affordable one you come across, chances are it’s very slow.

Let us introduce you to the Anker Laptop Charger 140W. By the way, Anker seems to have renamed it to “Anker MacBook Charger 140W”, but it is the same accessory. Name aside, this thing could be the only charger you will need. It is well-built, very fast, and has four charging ports for handling multiple devices at once.

This brick can output up to 140W, as its name suggests. That means it can easily charge most smartphones at max speeds. As an example, the premium Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra supports 60W charging. That’s less than half what this charger can handle.

As already mentioned, this is a multi-port charger. It has a total of four connections. Two USB-C ports can reach the max 140W, while a third is limited to 40W. There is also a 33W USB-A port. The only thing to keep in mind is that these are maximum speeds, and wattage will be shared when you plug in multiple devices simultaneously.

Capabilities aside, the design and build quality are great. It even has a screen that shows the charger’s live status. Considering it’s pretty much four chargers in one, it’s quite portable. It measures 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches and weighs 9.7 ounces.

Again, I personally own this one, and it’s really the only charger I carry around when not home. At just $64.99, it is definitely a worthy investment. Go get it on sale while you can!

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