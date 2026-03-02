Deal: Anker Laptop Charger 140W dropped to its best price in 2026

This is still my favorite multi-port charger, and the one I personally use daily. It finds the perfect balance between portability, functionality, and power. At today’s price, it’s easy to justify the cost, too. Buy the Anker Laptop Charger 140W for just $64.99 ($35 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal”, so we’re not sure how long the sale will last. You can choose between Dark Gray and Silver, as both are discounted equally.

Given my job here at Android Authority, friends and family naturally gravitate towards me with tech questions. The most common issue is regarding slow charging, and more often than not, the culprit is the charger. Not all chargers are made the same, and if you want fast charging, the Anker Laptop Charger 140W will do the trick with grace.

This brick can output a maximum of 140W, as its name suggests. That means it can easily charge nearly all smartphones at max speeds. For example, the brand-new, premium Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra charges at 60W. This thing can charge two of these with power to spare!

The Anker Laptop Charger 140W features a total of four ports. Two USB-C ports can reach the top 140W, and the third one is limited to 40W. There is also a 33W USB-A connection. Just keep in mind that these are maximum speeds. Wattage will be shared if you plug in multiple devices simultaneously.

I love its design, build, and the integrated screen that shows the charger’s live status. It’s also pretty portable, measuring 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches and weighing 9.7 ounces.

This may not be a record-low price, but this charger has only been cheaper once, during the holidays. The difference was only $5, too, so you might as well take advantage of this deal while you can. We’re not sure it will be any cheaper soon.

