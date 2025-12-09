Take $35 off the Anker Laptop Charger 140W

Are you having a hard time keeping your devices juiced up? Take charge with the Anker Laptop Charger 140W and score an outstanding deal while you can. It’s currently $35 off, bringing the price down to the second-best we’ve seen it go for. Buy the Anker Laptop Charger 140W for just $64.99 ($35 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. Keep in mind that only the Dark Gray color version gets the maximum discount. If you prefer the Silver model, that one is $5 more.

I always hear people complaining about how slowly their phones charge. Nine out of ten times, the charger is the culprit. They are not all the same, and there is such a thing as a better charging brick. Here’s one of the best ones.

The Anker Laptop Charger 140W is extremely fast, features four ports, and is well-built. As the name implies, it has a maximum output of 140W. To put things into perspective, a high-end phone like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra charges at 45W, so you can charge two of those at full speed with wattage to spare!

The charger comes with three USB-C ports. Two of these can reach 140W, but the third one is limited to 40W. The fourth USB-A connection can deliver up to 33W of power.

The unit is a bit on the larger side at 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches and weighs 9.7 ounces. It is larger and heavier than most other chargers, but keep in mind you essentially get four chargers in one.

Step up your charging game while saving some cash. The only time this charger has been cheaper is during Black Friday (by $5), so we don’t expect the price to drop any further soon.

Follow