Anker's 140W 4-port laptop charger hits a new low price of $59.99

If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on a versatile charger, now might be your moment. Anker’s 140W MAX USB-C 4-Port Laptop Charger is part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, and it’s got some serious savings up its sleeve. Buy the Anker Laptop Charger for just $59.99 (40% off)

Usually priced at $99.99, this robust charger is now available for just $59.99. That’s a whopping 40% off the retail price. Considering that its lowest price was $76.94, this deal is hard to beat.

I personally own and use this charger, and I must tell you, it is a total dream come true. It looks and feels great. It also has plenty of ports and charges very fast.

This Anker charger is quite the powerhouse. It uses GaN technology and delivers a remarkable 140W output. Max speeds are only achievable through two USB-C ports. The third 40W USB-C and a 33W USB-A ports will come in handy for less power-hungry devices and accessories, too.

Just keep in mind that the wattage will be shared as you plug in more gadgets simultaneously. Even with all ports in action, though, it manages a total output of around 65W + 45W + 12W + 12W. If you’re into data and control, it even has a display showing real-time power draw and other helpful info.

To grab this fantastic deal, keep in mind it’s part of Prime Day, so you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber. If you’re not, now’s a good time to start your free 30-day trial and grab those savings while you can. This is an opportunity to pick up a reliable charger that many users have rated highly, and do it while the price is at an absolute discount milestone for the year.

Follow