This Black Friday deal takes the Anker Laptop Charger 140W to a new record-low price!

The Anker Laptop Charger 140W just keeps getting cheaper! It’s never been as affordable as today, though. Black Friday is coming in early this year, and those who have been looking for a capable charger need to look no further than this one. It is fast, features four ports, maintains a compact size, and is currently the most affordable it has ever been. Buy the Anker Laptop Charger 140W for just $59.99 ($40 off)

This offer is available on Amazon as part of its Black Friday sale. It’s available in both Dark Gray and Silver.

It’s sad to see that most of my friends and family complain about slow charging, despite many of them having pretty new and capable smartphones. You know what the issue is? Phones no longer come with a charger, and people tend to have either really old or inexpensive ones. Chargers are not all the same!

Let’s make the decision easier for you. The Anker Laptop Charger may seem like a significant expense, even at the discounted $59.99 price point, but it will likely solve all your charging woes and charge most devices at top speeds.

This Anker Laptop Charger has a max output of 140W. To help you better understand that, a high-end phone like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can charge at 45W. Some are faster, but they are still pretty rare. At 140W, you can even charge tablets and laptops at a reasonably fast speed, if not maximum speed.

It’s nice to have so much wattage, even if you won’t use it all to fast-charge a single product. The good news is that this charger gets four outputs, so you can juice up four products simultaneously! There are three USB-C ports, of which two can reach a maximum of 140W, and the other is limited to 40W. Then, there’s a 33W USB-A connection. Just keep in mind that these are all max speeds. Wattage will be shared when you connect more devices at a time.

The design itself is pretty awesome, too. It has a built-in screen that displays the live status of the charger and ports. It’s pretty portable, measuring 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 inches and weighing 9.7 ounces. This may seem larger than usual, but remember, this is pretty much like carrying four chargers in one!

We were already quite impressed when we saw the Anker Laptop Charger 140W drop to $65.99. Today’s Black Friday deal brings it down even further, offering a 40% discount. This makes it the best deal we’ve seen on this product, so get it while it’s hot!

